The Underappreciated Veggie That's Absolutely Filled With Protein

Often hailed as a good meat-free source of protein, a large egg contains around 6 grams of the macronutrient. But there's one vegetable that provides three times that amount in a single cup: edamame. With around 18½ grams of protein in each cup — that's over 9 grams per ½ cup serving — edamame is a true protein powerhouse. And tasty, too.

Popular in East Asian cuisine, the name edamame means "beans on a branch" in Japanese. Unlike regular soybeans, the fact that edamame beans are young when picked means they have a vivid green color rather than the usual tan hue. They're also much softer in texture, which is partly what makes them such a joy to eat.

The immature green soybeans come in a pod, which is not itself edible. You can buy them either in the shell or ready-shelled, and either fresh or, more commonly, frozen. Although it can sometimes be an overpriced appetizer in restaurants, it's easy to prepare edamame at home. The pre-cooked beans can be eaten straight from the pod as a snack — you can steam or boil them from frozen, or thaw and sauté them. Then sprinkle them with flaky salt, and pop them directly into your mouth. Or, if shelled, you can use the little green soybeans in a wide range of recipes — which offers the opportunity to amp up the protein even further.