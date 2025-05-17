The Underappreciated Veggie That's Absolutely Filled With Protein
Often hailed as a good meat-free source of protein, a large egg contains around 6 grams of the macronutrient. But there's one vegetable that provides three times that amount in a single cup: edamame. With around 18½ grams of protein in each cup — that's over 9 grams per ½ cup serving — edamame is a true protein powerhouse. And tasty, too.
Popular in East Asian cuisine, the name edamame means "beans on a branch" in Japanese. Unlike regular soybeans, the fact that edamame beans are young when picked means they have a vivid green color rather than the usual tan hue. They're also much softer in texture, which is partly what makes them such a joy to eat.
The immature green soybeans come in a pod, which is not itself edible. You can buy them either in the shell or ready-shelled, and either fresh or, more commonly, frozen. Although it can sometimes be an overpriced appetizer in restaurants, it's easy to prepare edamame at home. The pre-cooked beans can be eaten straight from the pod as a snack — you can steam or boil them from frozen, or thaw and sauté them. Then sprinkle them with flaky salt, and pop them directly into your mouth. Or, if shelled, you can use the little green soybeans in a wide range of recipes — which offers the opportunity to amp up the protein even further.
Edamame can be served in a variety of protein-packed ways
Edamame beans are perfect for making delicious dips. Try a rich hummus, switching the usual chickpeas for the soybeans. It's a great source of protein — cooked edamame has more than 11 grams per 100 grams, versus 7 grams for the same volume of canned chickpeas. Simply boil and drain the beans before blitzing them with tahini, a little water, garlic, lemon juice, lemon zest, and cumin. To boost the protein further, puree the edamame with some cottage cheese (which you can make yourself with three ingredients), lime juice, olive oil, and spices. Or swap the cottage cheese for plain yogurt and avocado and you'll have an edamame-enhanced version of creamy guacamole.
For an elegant appetizer, serve edamame on crostini. Simply boil the beans along with some frozen peas (which Bobby Flay prefers to fresh) and blitz them with olive oil, scallions, garlic, and fragrant fresh basil. Spread the mixture on toasted baguette slices or ciabatta to serve. For more protein, you can puree edamame with some creamy ricotta (which contains 10 grams of the macronutrient per ½ cup) and umami-rich parmesan. Scatter some more cooked edamame beans over the topped toast before serving.
You can also incorporate edamame into a variety of hot and cold sides and main dishes. Although they might sound like a surprising addition to coleslaw, the soybeans work brilliantly, especially with a gingery Asian-inspired dressing. Toss some beans into a Greek-style salad with feta (which is also rich in protein), romaine, olives, and crunchy vegetables. Try adding a cup of edamame to your mixture for black bean burgers. Or simply include the legume in Thai-style green curries or stir-fries for a protein boost.