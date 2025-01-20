Overpriced Menu Items You Should Always Avoid

Have you ever felt ripped off at a restaurant? It's not a pleasant sentiment. You leave feeling used and even if the meal was delicious, it puts a damper on the whole experience. But are you just being cheap or were you genuinely taken for? The answer depends on what you ordered.

At restaurants, we understand that we're not just paying for the food, but the experience. However, the cost of specific items takes it too far. So how far is too far? Within the restaurant industry, it's commonly believed markups should be 300%. So if the cost of making that sandwich is $2, it'll be priced at $6. This isn't a hard rule, and many items are priced far higher than we feel they should be. The sting is even greater when those items are inexpensive and easy to make at home.

If you're questioning whether you overpaid for a menu item, you've come to the right place. Below, we'll cover overpriced foods and beverages to avoid at restaurants. Some may immediately resonate with you, while others may be surprising. And next time you open a menu, you'll be looking at your options in a whole new light.