The Flipping Trick That Guarantees Evenly-Cooked Rice On The Stove

Rice is tricky. The deceptively simple dish is difficult to get right, and often, you'll get conflicting opinions or advice. There's the whole heated to-rinse-or-not-to-rinse-rice debate. Everyone has their own perfect rice-to-water ratio, too. But some rules are near-universal: Conventional wisdom says that you should never remove the lid while cooking rice. An even bigger sin? Giving it a stir. But if you're consistently struggling to get your rice to cook evenly, it's time to try something new.

Just ask Chef Alex Abreu, executive chef at Boston's Vela Seaport and Deck 12. Abreu grew up cooking Puerto Rican classics like mofongo, mondongo, and yes, rice alongside his mother and grandmother. When The Takeout asked Abreu how he avoids unevenly-cooked rice, he dropped a bombshell.

Abreu's rice-cooking advice started out simple. "To avoid overcooking or undercooking rice on the stove, start with high heat when frying the ingredients," he told The Takeout. "After adding water, reduce the heat to low and cover the pot." But then, Abreu bends the rules. "I learned from my grandmother to periodically uncover and gently flip the rice every five minutes to ensure even cooking, so the bottom isn't the only area getting cooked or toasted," he explained.