15 Easy Ways To Season Bland Rice And Take It To The Next Level

Using broth is an easy way to infuse flavor into rice. There are several types of broth available, any of which you could use to enhance the taste of rice. Common options include vegetable broth, chicken broth, or beef broth. Stock is also an option, but unlike broth made from meat, it is made with bones. There are other subtle differences as well, although both function similarly when it comes to seasoning rice.

When using broth or stock to season rice, simply replace the water you'd typically use to cook the rice with either liquid. Please note that though broth and stock are tasty on their own, their flavors might not be as pronounced when added to rice. To fix this, you can add butter, salt, pepper, garlic, or other ingredients. More ways to amp up the flavor of rice include using bouillon cubes diluted with water or Better Than Bouillon, which is a paste-like substance full of condensed flavor, also to be diluted in water. Use any of these ingredients the same way you would broth to enhance rice flavoring.

Want to take things up a notch? Consider adding wine to the broth as seen in this Instant Pot chicken and rice recipe. If you're really adventurous, you may even wish to skip the broth completely and allow the wine to take its place. Yes, it's a lot of wine, no, it isn't conventional, but once you start cooking rice in white wine, you may never go back.