Discontinued Ben & Jerry's Flavors We'll Probably Never Eat Again

Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield were buddies who grew up together on Long Island. When a career in pottery and medical school didn't pan out of the duo, they thought up opening a bagel shop together. Equipment would cost too much so they took a $5 course in ice cream making and opened their first scoop shop in a former Burlington, Vermont gas station back in 1978. The ice cream makers not only infused the flavors with a playful hippie spirit, but also created a fun culture with a conscience centered on making the world both a more delicious and better place.

Over the course of its history, the company (now owned by Unilever) has produced hundreds of flavors. However, for every one that sticks around for what seems like forever — like Cherry Garcia, New York Super Fudge Chunk, and Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough — there are over 300 that have been buried in the famed Ben & Jerry's Flavor Graveyard. Once sent there, it's hard to make it back to life in a pint. While The Takeout would love to resurrect all those bygone flavors all for posterity's sake, we're going to focus on some of these discontinued gems and duds that we'll probably never get to eat again.