The Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream Flavor That Was Discontinued For An Obvious Reason

Ben & Jerry's is a company known for its progressive politics, something it has occasionally expressed in the names of its ice creams. In 2018, it came out with a flavor called Pecan Resist, while 2020 saw the release of the election-inspired Justice Remix'd flavor. It comes as a bit of a shock, then, to realize Ben & Jerry's once made a major misstep by releasing an ice cream with a name that offended quite a few people. That ice cream was the brand's Black & Tan flavor.

Yes, those are the names of two colors, and ones that somewhat describe the ice cream's stout and dark chocolate flavor. However, the Black and Tans were also a notoriously violent paramilitary force that the British sent to Ireland during the Irish War of Independence. The force, whose uniforms were actually dark green and khaki, was only active for less than three years, but during this time they were involved in numerous instances of violence. The most notable of these was Bloody Sunday during which the Black and Tans, along with the Royal Irish Constabulary and the Auxiliaries, opened fire on a crowd at a Gaelic football match, killing 14 people.

Needless to say, when Ben & Jerry's was informed that its ice cream's name was deeply offensive to some people, the company was quick to apologize and subsequently discontinued it. Perhaps unsurprisingly, this flavor is not included in the brand's flavor graveyard.