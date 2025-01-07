How To Pour A Black And Tan Beer Like A Pro

On the surface, a black and tan is an incredibly simple beer cocktail — one part pale ale or lager and one part dark stout or porter. Bass Ale and Draught Guinness Stout – an incredibly popular St. Patrick's day beer — are the traditional choices. While deciding which beers to use is important, this layered beer cocktail is all about the presentation. A badly poured black and tan arguably is not a black and tan at all — it's just a brown mixture of two beers. Luckily, pouring a perfectly layered black and tan is easy as can be with a few simple tricks.

First, pour the pale ale slightly vigorously, directly into the bottom of the glass. This should release some carbonation and create a little foamy head. Let it settle for a minute or two, and then place a spoon rounded-side up inside the glass, so the tip of the spoon is pressed against the edge of the glass. Finally, slowly and carefully pour the stout so it fans out over the edges of the spoon. This allows the stout to gently settle on top of the pale ale in an even layer, creating a gorgeous, perfectly divided black and tan. In the great tradition of slightly superfluous cocktail gadgets — looking at you, whiskey stones – you can buy a special black and tan spoon expressly for this purpose, but any relatively flat spoon will do the trick.