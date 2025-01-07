How To Pour A Black And Tan Beer Like A Pro
On the surface, a black and tan is an incredibly simple beer cocktail — one part pale ale or lager and one part dark stout or porter. Bass Ale and Draught Guinness Stout – an incredibly popular St. Patrick's day beer — are the traditional choices. While deciding which beers to use is important, this layered beer cocktail is all about the presentation. A badly poured black and tan arguably is not a black and tan at all — it's just a brown mixture of two beers. Luckily, pouring a perfectly layered black and tan is easy as can be with a few simple tricks.
First, pour the pale ale slightly vigorously, directly into the bottom of the glass. This should release some carbonation and create a little foamy head. Let it settle for a minute or two, and then place a spoon rounded-side up inside the glass, so the tip of the spoon is pressed against the edge of the glass. Finally, slowly and carefully pour the stout so it fans out over the edges of the spoon. This allows the stout to gently settle on top of the pale ale in an even layer, creating a gorgeous, perfectly divided black and tan. In the great tradition of slightly superfluous cocktail gadgets — looking at you, whiskey stones – you can buy a special black and tan spoon expressly for this purpose, but any relatively flat spoon will do the trick.
The history of the black and tan beer
The tradition of blending multiple types of beer into one beverage dates back to at least the 1700s in England, but the black and tan beer cocktail as we know it likely originated in the late 19th century. Nowadays, the eye-catching mix of light and dark beers has gained international popularity. However, it's best to avoid using the term black and tan in Ireland — it has a negative connotation due to its association with British recruits working in the Royal Irish Constabulary during the Irish War of Independence. Nicknamed the Black and Tans, these recruits were known for their violent attacks on Irish people at this time. Consequently, this popular beer cocktail is known as a "half and half" in the Emerald Isle.
Politics aside, from a scientific perspective the black and tan (or half and half) works because the dark stout or porter is less dense than the pale ale. It's time to dispel the myth that dark beers are stronger than light beers — not only do they often have a lower alcohol by volume (ABV) than their lighter counterparts, but dark beers are physically less dense and lighter in weight. As such, when poured correctly, the dark beer will float on top of the light beer, creating a striking and complex drinking experience.