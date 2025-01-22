White Russian Vs Black Russian Cocktails: What's The Difference?

A white Russian is a classic but simple cocktail consisting of vodka, coffee liqueur such as Kahlua, and cream — and that's it. It's always served on the rocks, and the overall result is an alcoholic beverage reminiscent of a very sweet iced latte. The popular drink is featured so heavily in the movie "The Big Lebowski" that it's almost a character in and of itself.

The drink has a counterpart known as a black Russian, which is simply vodka and coffee liqueur, also served on ice. Despite their names, neither cocktail was conceived in Russia; the "Russian" component is a reference to the vodka contained within them. The black Russian is actually the predecessor to the more popular white one, and it's believed to have been created in Belgium by a bartender named Gustave Tops in 1949. The white version is a variation thought to have come about sometime in the 1960s, but just when and where it was conceived is still somewhat of a mystery. It appears to have first been documented as a recipe in the "Diners' Club Drink Book," which was published in 1961.