How To Make A Crackling Crème Brûlée Without A Torch
Crème brûlée is a luxurious dessert, giving our taste buds the perfect contrast between creamy and crunch. The French created something truly magical when they combined velvety custard with the signature burnt sugar top. While it might seem super fancy, crème brûlée isn't necessarily difficult to make, but caramelizing the sugar can be a bit of a challenge without a blow torch. Even if you're buying your dessert pre-made from Aldi or you prefer the beloved Costco brand, the brûléeing part is still up to you.
Honestly, most of us don't cook enough to justify buying a torch, but luckily there are two other brûléeing methods that can give you the same results. Use either a hot metal spoon or an oven broiler to give your crème brûlées a crackling top. Whichever technique you choose, you want to make sure your custard is completely cold before caramelizing the sugar. Sprinkle the sugar on top in a thin layer, shaking off any excess before heating. This will allow it to melt evenly and form the perfect crackable crust.
Use the spoon or broiler method to crisp crème brûlée
If you want to learn how to use the spoon method, you can start by heating a metal spoon over a flame on your stovetop. Once the bowl part of the spoon is red hot, press it gently against the top of your sugar-coated custard. You'll need to clean and reheat the spoon for each crème brûlée. Take care as the spoon will get very hot, so hold it with a kitchen towel or gloves if necessary. And don't use your favorite spoon for this — it might get tarnished in the process. If you don't have a gas stovetop or you want a more hands-off caramelizing approach, then the broiler method might be a safer bet.
Put your sugar-coated ramekins into a cold oven, then turn on your broiler to ensure the custard starts nice and chilled. Place them on the highest shelf in your oven (though not too near the heating element) and rotate frequently to get them evenly browned. You can also leave the oven door open while broiling to avoid the custard cooking further. Stay nearby as the sugar will usually brown within a few minutes. If serving cold, pop the crème brûlées back in the fridge for 30 minutes. After that, tap the sugar crust with a spoon and listen to that satisfying crack.