How To Make A Crackling Crème Brûlée Without A Torch

If you want to learn how to use the spoon method, you can start by heating a metal spoon over a flame on your stovetop. Once the bowl part of the spoon is red hot, press it gently against the top of your sugar-coated custard. You'll need to clean and reheat the spoon for each crème brûlée. Take care as the spoon will get very hot, so hold it with a kitchen towel or gloves if necessary. And don't use your favorite spoon for this — it might get tarnished in the process. If you don't have a gas stovetop or you want a more hands-off caramelizing approach, then the broiler method might be a safer bet.

Put your sugar-coated ramekins into a cold oven, then turn on your broiler to ensure the custard starts nice and chilled. Place them on the highest shelf in your oven (though not too near the heating element) and rotate frequently to get them evenly browned. You can also leave the oven door open while broiling to avoid the custard cooking further. Stay nearby as the sugar will usually brown within a few minutes. If serving cold, pop the crème brûlées back in the fridge for 30 minutes. After that, tap the sugar crust with a spoon and listen to that satisfying crack.