Whatever Happened To Beer Blizzard From Shark Tank?

Beer Blizzard was born from heat, sweat, and frustration — the kind that settles into the bones when the day is long and the beer is warm. It was 2013, and two beer aficionados from Pittsburgh, Tom "Ozzy" Osborne and Mike Robb, sat together after a Memorial Day get together, trying to keep their beers from getting warm too fast. That's where the idea struck that maybe they could finagle something and fix their problem. They flipped a beer can over, noticed the cavity in the bottom, and engineered a widget to freeze and chill their brew. The result was a puck-sized plastic mold filled with coolant gel they called the Beer Blizzard.

They weren't engineers, nor were they beverage scientists. They were just two guys with a gripe and enough annoyance to figure it out. After a few prototypes and some garage testing, they launched a Kickstarter in 2014 with a modest $5,000 goal. The internet crushed that in days. They ended up with over $43,000 from nearly 2,000 backers, which gave them the momentum to file for a patent and crank out their first run.

The Beer Blizzard isn't a gimmick, but it is fairly simple. Cold drink, hot day, primal satisfaction for the win. It slots neatly into the bottom of a can, hugs the curve, and holds the frost. It's the kind of product that hits you out of nowhere when you say to yourself, "Why didn't I think of that?" That instinctive simplicity would carry them all the way to a spot on ABC's "Shark Tank" in 2016.