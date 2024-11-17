Why You Really Shouldn't Store Your Beer In A Warm Place

Most beer lovers would agree that beer is at its best when it's fresh out of the refrigerator or cooler at an ice-cold temperature. Conversely, while room-temperature beer is not ideal, it's still passable and, to some, quite enjoyable. However, outside of unique circumstances, once a beer starts to become actively warm or hot, its taste begins to drop off significantly; oftentimes leading it to the point of being nearly undrinkable. Unfortunately, that's not just a matter of personal preference.

When storing beer, one of the most important things to keep track of is the temperature it's being kept at, as the drink's quality actively begins to diminish when kept in a warm environment for an extended period of time. This was one of the lessons we learned from LJ Whirley, certified cicerone and associate director of culinary arts at Newfields in Indianapolis, who gave us insight into the best ways to store beer to keep it from going bad. Beyond just temperature, Whirley warns that the physical conditions it's exposed to (like light exposure and time) can also impact the quality of your beer.