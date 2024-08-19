How Long You Can Store An Opened Beer In The Fridge

Beer is one of those beverages that feels ultra-modern, but has actually been around for millennia, with ancient Babylonians, Mesopotamians, and Syrians all leaving behind ample evidence of their brewing. So you would think with thousands of years of history, someone would come up with a fool-proof way to store an opened beer can or bottle in the fridge.

While there are no superlative methods for preserving an opened beer so that it tastes just like it did when the seal was first broken (though there is a best way to pour beer), you can get close, and with some methods, stretch your beer to about three days in the fridge. One of the easiest and cheapest methods is to take two pieces of plastic wrap and secure them around the mouth of the bottle or the top of the can with rubber bands. Then place the bottle in the fridge near the back and bottom (where it's coldest) to help reduce oxidation and loss of carbonation and to keep its exposure to sunlight to a minimum. This technique actually keeps beer fairly well for a few days.