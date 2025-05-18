Vinegar Is The Key To Cleaning Those Pesky Stains On Plastic Cutting Boards

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

One of the great kitchen debates revolves around the question of whether wooden or plastic cutting boards are better. Each has its advantages and disadvantages – plastic cutting boards produce more microplastic waste, but they're generally cheaper and easier to wash. With wooden cutting boards, you might be cleaning them wrong if you use too much water, but plastic cutting boards can simply be dropped in the dishwasher. A wash and rinse cycle alone might not be enough to remove any stains, however, particularly if you're using a white plastic board. Which leads me to yet another drawback of plastic cutting boards: they tend to show stains more than wooden boards.

Not to worry. Once they get stained, it's time to break out the vinegar. We're talking about the cleaning kind, not the stuff you use for cooking. Cheap, distilled white vinegar is all you need. Well, not vinegar alone. You'll also need some baking soda. These two ingredients might be explosive when combined (or at least extremely foamy), but together they form a dynamic cleaning duo. Mix the two to make a paste, then spread it over the stained area of the cutting board and allow it to sit for five minutes. Once the stain has lifted, rinse off the paste and wash the board with soap and water. This should also remove any funky smells which have clung to the cutting board.