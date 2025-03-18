If Your Cutting Board Looks Like This, It's Time To Throw It Out
Cutting boards are among the most frequently used tools in my kitchen. With so many sizes, shapes, and materials, there is a best cutting board that for every dish I make. (For the record, you should probably have at least four different cutting boards.) But all cutting boards get worn down with continuous use. One day they're shiny and new, with that smooth-as-silk, never-been-used feeling, and the next they're full of little scratches and wounds — evidence of a rendezvous with a Henckels six-inch chef's knife.
With constant use, my beloved boards develop deep scars. Surface-level scrapes turn into cavernous crevices that fill with marinades and water droplets. Tiny hairline fractures become cracks that threaten to break the board in half. Despite deep cleanings, stains cling tightly to each board, refusing to relinquish their iron hold. These signs tell me that these old boards are now likely to harbor potentially harmful bacteria, and it's time to toss them in favor of a new set.
How to select new cutting boards
The U.S. Department of Agriculture recommends choosing cutting boards that have a nonporous surface, such as plastic or wood. Plastic cutting boards tend to last from one to five years, although this depends on how much use they receive. If you're looking for some affordable plastic cutting boards, you can't go wrong with this BPA-Free Chopping Board set from HOMWE (it's the same set I use at home). It includes three boards with non-slick sides that are BPA-free, stain-resistant, and gentle on your knives. One year later, I can proudly say that they're in great shape, even with daily use.
Tough woods like bamboo are great for cutting boards as they have natural antibacterial properties in addition to a nonporous structure. Unlike oak, maple, or teak wood, bamboo is impervious to moisture, and it takes a lot of force for any blade to leave a mark. It's why bamboo cutting boards are so popular with consumers who prefer a more natural material for their cutting surface. This Greener Chef Organic Bamboo Cutting Board Set is perfect if you're ready to switch to a wooden board. A word to the wise: Wooden cutting boards require a little more care while cleaning, so keep that in mind when making your final decision.