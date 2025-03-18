If Your Cutting Board Looks Like This, It's Time To Throw It Out

Cutting boards are among the most frequently used tools in my kitchen. With so many sizes, shapes, and materials, there is a best cutting board that for every dish I make. (For the record, you should probably have at least four different cutting boards.) But all cutting boards get worn down with continuous use. One day they're shiny and new, with that smooth-as-silk, never-been-used feeling, and the next they're full of little scratches and wounds — evidence of a rendezvous with a Henckels six-inch chef's knife.

With constant use, my beloved boards develop deep scars. Surface-level scrapes turn into cavernous crevices that fill with marinades and water droplets. Tiny hairline fractures become cracks that threaten to break the board in half. Despite deep cleanings, stains cling tightly to each board, refusing to relinquish their iron hold. These signs tell me that these old boards are now likely to harbor potentially harmful bacteria, and it's time to toss them in favor of a new set.