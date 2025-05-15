The Number Of Chocolate-Covered Espresso Beans You'd Have To Eat To Equal A Cup Of Coffee

Chocolate-covered espresso beans are a tempting treat for java lovers: a bite of robust, bitter coffee bean enrobed in the tempering sweetness of chocolate. Their quick hit of caffeine without having to brew coffee is an added bonus for some who like the confections. But just how much caffeine do they have, and how many does it take to match the caffeine in a cup of coffee?

The amount of caffeine will depend on things like the type and size of the espresso beans, what kind of chocolate they're made with, and the thickness of the coating. Arabica beans are most commonly used, which have about half the caffeine of robusta beans, and a smoother, milder flavor. Dark chocolate has the most caffeine due to its higher percentage of cacao, so beans coated in it are highest in caffeine. Milk chocolate beans have less, and those with white chocolate have no added caffeine because there are no cocoa solids in white chocolate.

Now that we've laid out the variables, let's look at some numbers. According to USDA caffeine estimates, a 40-gram, 28-piece serving of dark chocolate-covered espresso beans has 336 milligrams of caffeine, or 12 milligrams each. Milk chocolate is surprisingly only a little less at 320 milligrams for 40 grams, or just over 11 milligrams each. There's no estimate for white chocolate beans, but the caffeine just from the bean will typically be 6 to 12 milligrams. At 95 milligrams for an 8-ounce cup of coffee, you'd have to eat just eight dark or milk chocolate-covered coffee beans to equal its caffeine.