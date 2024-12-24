Does Dark Roast Coffee Really Have More Caffeine Than Light?

If you've ever found yourself in the coffee aisle, staring blankly at all the various labels of dark and light roasts with not a clue what either means, know you're not alone. Plus, what makes choosing a roast even more confusing is the different verdicts floating around out there about the caffeine content of both. Some folks swear they can't function without the jolt from dark roast coffee, while others argue that the lighter the roast, the bigger the buzz. So, what is it? Does dark roast really have more caffeine than light roast? Spoiler alert: it doesn't.

But where does this coffee myth come from? Well, most likely from how roasting affects the size and density of coffee beans. Light roasts are usually roasted at lower temperatures for a shorter period of time. This leaves them denser and more moist. Dark roasts, on the other hand, are roasted longer and at higher temperatures. This causes them to expand and puff up, shedding moisture and becoming lighter and airier. This physical change, while it makes the dark roast look more substantial and, in turn, packs more of a punch, doesn't actually mean it contains more caffeine.