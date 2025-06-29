Whatever Happened To Aura Bora From Shark Tank?

The unique sparkling water beverage Aura Bora didn't come together with some massive Kickstarter campaign or business moguls with a plan to get rich quick. It started with a SodaStream, a lot of curiosity, and years of testing. In 2019, husband-and-wife founders Paul and Maddie Voge were tired of the same uninspired sparkling water that had been around for ages; the usual citrus-heavy flavors just weren't cutting it.

So they began experimenting with botanicals that evoked more of a farmer's market than a convenience store. Lavender Cucumber was their first hit, followed by combinations like Cactus Rose, Basil Berry, and Lemongrass Coconut. Their goal was to give people something bubbly that didn't taste artificial, use added sugar, or remind you of someone else's product.

Aura Bora also employed whimsical branding which utilized bold pastels, fantastical animal mascots, and a tone that oozed "weird-on-purpose" energy, which helped it stand out in a crowded beverage market. The combination of packaging and nutritional content — no sugar, no sodium, and only five all-natural ingredients — quickly found traction at local markets and co-ops. By the time they appeared on "Shark Tank" in early 2021, Aura Bora had already carved out a niche for itself among flavor-curious consumers and wellness-eager millennials.

The Voges entered the Tank with a quiet confidence that made the Sharks perk up. They received more than one offer, and ultimately chose to shake hands with Robert Herjavec. Aura Bora was different, and they were destined for success with a Shark in their corner.