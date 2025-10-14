Why You Should Avoid Whole Foods' Frozen French Fries Like The Plague

If frozen fries had a Hall of Shame, Whole Foods' 365 brand would be inducted twice: dead last and second-to-last. In our official frozen french fry ranking, both the Straight Cut and Crinkle Cut varieties landed at the very bottom.

The Straight Cut fries are the worst offenders. They come out of the oven dry, fibrous, and aggressively bland, like someone tried to rehydrate old cardboard and shape it into fries. They have the mouthfeel of instant mashed potato flakes pressed into sticks, minus the seasoning or satisfaction. The Crinkle Cut fries aren't much better as they're thick, soggy, and somehow both gluey and flavorless.

Frozen fries shouldn't be this disappointing. If you want something with more crunch, perhaps you can take matters into your own hands and learn how to make the crispiest homemade fries at home. Because you (and your ketchup) deserve better.