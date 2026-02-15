11 Inexpensive Ways To Upgrade Aldi Premade Meals

With plans to open 180 new locations in the U.S. during 2026, the German-owned grocery store chain Aldi has become increasingly popular in America as rising food prices have moved a growing number of consumers to frequent the discount grocery brand.

Aldi's premade meals are fast, easy, inexpensive, and each is tasty in its own right, but that doesn't mean they can't be upgraded. Whether you're looking to make simple frozen meals, prepared entrees, or prefabricated pizzas taste fresher, or just different from day to day, there are countless ways to do it. However, when already working with a light wallet, it's just as important to find ways to up your flavors without blowing your budget.

Prepared meals help you get dinner on the table fast, no matter where you get them from, but there's always a tradeoff. Premade meals are designed to appeal to as many consumers as possible. That means that flavor-wise they often have to play it safe. Leaning on satisfying but salty flavors, simple but crowd-pleasing textures, and heavy but delicious sauces, many prepared foods can begin to taste similar if they're in your cart week after week.

Thankfully, whether it's one of Aldi's signature Park Street Deli Heat & Serve meals, one of Mama Cozzi's Take & Bake pizzas, or a bagged Bremer Frozen Skillet entrée there are a variety of ways to upgrade them on a budget.