One Breakfast Staple Belongs On Your Next Frozen Pizza

Pizza is a staple part of food culture all over the world, and it's a great way to bring people together. Whether it's pizza night, a party, or just a cook-free day, sometimes it's easier to reach for the freezer than to call your local pizzeria. Of course, some supermarket frozen pizzas are better than others, but some can be mouthwateringly good — especially when you add a special extra ingredient like eggs.

While there are already plenty of egg recipes out there, adding an egg or two to your frozen pizza is an easy protein boost, and the richness from the yolk balances out pizza's classic flavors. The runny egg will coat the pizza ingredients like a sauce, giving it a textural upgrade that might just make you forget you're eating frozen pizza. So go ahead and crack an egg on your frozen pizza — we don't see a reason not to.

To add the eggs, simply crack one or more (depending on size) straight onto your pizza in the last 10 minutes of baking, or until it's cooked to your liking. If you want the egg whites to stay contained, make an indent in the place where you plan on cracking the egg, if possible — or just make sure you crack them nearer the center than the edges.