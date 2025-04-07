One Breakfast Staple Belongs On Your Next Frozen Pizza
Pizza is a staple part of food culture all over the world, and it's a great way to bring people together. Whether it's pizza night, a party, or just a cook-free day, sometimes it's easier to reach for the freezer than to call your local pizzeria. Of course, some supermarket frozen pizzas are better than others, but some can be mouthwateringly good — especially when you add a special extra ingredient like eggs.
While there are already plenty of egg recipes out there, adding an egg or two to your frozen pizza is an easy protein boost, and the richness from the yolk balances out pizza's classic flavors. The runny egg will coat the pizza ingredients like a sauce, giving it a textural upgrade that might just make you forget you're eating frozen pizza. So go ahead and crack an egg on your frozen pizza — we don't see a reason not to.
To add the eggs, simply crack one or more (depending on size) straight onto your pizza in the last 10 minutes of baking, or until it's cooked to your liking. If you want the egg whites to stay contained, make an indent in the place where you plan on cracking the egg, if possible — or just make sure you crack them nearer the center than the edges.
Eggs can elevate different styles of frozen pizzas
When deciding whether you should add an egg on your frozen pizza, consider the flavors that are already there. A classic margherita pizza can absolutely benefit from an egg addition, since the tomato's sweetness and acidity will be rounded out, while the mild mozzarella will be given a flavour boost. Any pizzas with meat like ham, pepperoni, sausage, or bacon will pair perfectly with the eggs, which will balance out any overly salty notes — just think of Gordon Ramsay's full English breakfast pizza.
Most white frozen pizzas with ingredients like creamy sauces or cheeses such as salty parmesan or tangy goat cheese will also be enhanced with some eggy goodness, since the yolk will bring out the existing creamy textures. Or use it to enrich earthy vegetable flavors, such as the traditional Florentine pizza with spinach which always features an oozing egg, or an umami-rich mushroom pizza.
If you're using a frozen variety that has a pizza base made out of veggies like beetroot, cauliflower, or broccoli, adding eggs can also upgrade these neutral tasting veggies, and can help make the pizza feel more satisfying thanks to their rich texture and high protein content. Just be wary that vegetable crust pizzas often contain more moisture and are quite delicate, so stick to fewer eggs, and add them only once the crust has crisped up for the best texture.