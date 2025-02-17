The Colorful Vegetable You Need For A Low-Carb Pizza Crust Alternative

I have tried many pizza crusts constructed from certain vegetables — cauliflower, zucchini, yellow squash — and as a pizza snob I can honestly say that vegetable pizza crusts are a delicious option. (You can even use broccoli as an alternative pizza crust.) One vegetable pizza crust you have to try is made using highly nutritious, sweet red beets. This beet pizza crust is just as satisfying as the other vegetable versions I have mentioned — if not more so — and I can confidently say it will be one of the most surprisingly tasty things you will sink your teeth into. It'll also be among the most eye-catching too.

If you're not familiar with this root vegetable, beets (otherwise known as beetroot) are known for their striking red or golden color. They're packed with phytonutrients, vitamin C, and folate. Since vegetables are naturally low in carbohydrates, it should come as no surprise that beet pizza crusts contain around 40% fewer carbohydrates than typical, flour-based pizza crusts do. While a great, low-carb alternative, beet pizza crusts should be enjoyed by people who aren't watching their carbohydrate intake as well; beet pizza crusts are worth trying for their wonderful flavor and really cool color. Given that beets can be used to make wonderful red velvet cakes, it's no wonder they make an exceptional pizza crust.