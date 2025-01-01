The Veggie You Can Use For No-Dye Red Velvet Cake
Red velvet cake is a delicious addition to any occasion whether you're celebrating a birthday, anniversary, or just want to impress your dinner guests. Although red velvet cake is technically a cocoa-based cake, its crimson color is a signature element that makes it so special. Most recipes call for food dye to achieve the well known red hue. Some food dyes can have negative health effects and hold many unusual ingredients (for example, some red dyes even contain insects). So, if you're looking for a natural way to still have a beautifully colored red velvet cake, the answer might be lurking in your fridge — beetroot.
Beets are a great way to naturally color your cake and even provide you with some extra fiber. Adding raw peeled and grated beets to your cake batter is all it takes. Just make sure to press them with a paper towel, removing any excess liquids. If you have leftover roasted beetroot, this is also the perfect time to use it. These vegetables will give your cake an earthy and vibrant flavor but rest assured — there will be no veggie taste in sight.
Alternative red dye options
For those who don't want to grate or peel, coloring your red velvet cake with beetroot powder is a simple solution. The powder comes from dried and ground fresh beets, and is also a great natural substitute. If you're after a scarlet red, make sure to add enough acidic components like vinegar and buttermilk so that the beetroot powder doesn't oxidize and turn brown.
If you're somebody who simply doesn't tolerate the taste of beets, pomegranate juice is a worthy alternative. This will have a milder taste than beetroot and the color will also be less intense. Hibiscus powder which comes from dried and crushed hibiscus flowers, is another great natural alternative. Your cake will develop a reddish color, along with a subtle floral and tart flavor. It's hard for these natural colors to compete with artificial dyes when it comes to the intensity of red — but if you like pink, omit the cocoa powder altogether to make a pastel pink velvet cake instead!