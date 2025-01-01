The Veggie You Can Use For No-Dye Red Velvet Cake

Red velvet cake is a delicious addition to any occasion whether you're celebrating a birthday, anniversary, or just want to impress your dinner guests. Although red velvet cake is technically a cocoa-based cake, its crimson color is a signature element that makes it so special. Most recipes call for food dye to achieve the well known red hue. Some food dyes can have negative health effects and hold many unusual ingredients (for example, some red dyes even contain insects). So, if you're looking for a natural way to still have a beautifully colored red velvet cake, the answer might be lurking in your fridge — beetroot.

Beets are a great way to naturally color your cake and even provide you with some extra fiber. Adding raw peeled and grated beets to your cake batter is all it takes. Just make sure to press them with a paper towel, removing any excess liquids. If you have leftover roasted beetroot, this is also the perfect time to use it. These vegetables will give your cake an earthy and vibrant flavor but rest assured — there will be no veggie taste in sight.