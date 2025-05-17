The Crunchy Addition Your Fried Rice Has Been Missing

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

To bring a layered experience, earthy flavor, and amazing texture to fried rice, it's safe to say crispy fried onions can turn the standard version of this dish into something more engaging. A store-bought product — like these Sadaf crispy fried onions or even those classic French's crispy onions that usually only make an appearance on green bean casserole — bring in a surprising element through their earthy flavor and unbeatable texture.

Adding fried onions is a way to take bland rice to the next level, adding a deeply savory element with hints of sweetness. The frying makes them beautifully browned and adds faintly smoky notes, adding an extra layer of taste to the fried rice. The Maillard reaction, that well-known chemical process where amino acids and reducing sugars meet at high heat, is largely to thank for these new tastes.

More than just taste, the mouthfeel from crispy fried onions is another great reason for adding them to make perfect fried rice. They create a delicious crispiness, which is a nice contrast to the softer elements of fried rice, like the fluffy eggs, tender proteins, and stir-fried vegetables. When brought together with typical fried rice ingredients, these onions mix in quite smoothly. The savory and sweet notes are compatible with many typical ingredients and flavors. No matter if you decide to make homemade fried onions or buy them off the shelf, they will be a useful ingredient in the overall dish.