Jazz Up Latkes With An Unexpected Korean Addition

Latkes — a Jewish specialty prepared during the Hanukkah season — are potato pancakes' cooler older brother. The flat, grated spud servings are a mixture of potatoes and onions fried in oil with egg, flour, and salt to bind the shreds into a patty shape, and they have a rich history in Jewish tradition. Latkes are beautifully flavorful on their own, but mixing in kimchi will give the starchy and fatty flavor profile a bright, piquant zing.

The addition of kimchi, a mixture of fermented vegetables, introduces a spicy sourness. Kimchi fits in latkes texturally, as it is composed of shredded vegetables. To make jazzed-up latkes with kimchi, all you need to do is add the kimchi to the potato, onion, and egg mixture before frying. For every two potatoes, add between one half to one cup of kimchi, depending on how strong you want the kimchi punch to be.

Because latkes come from Jewish tradition, it's important to note that not all kimchi varieties are kosher. Some kimchi recipes include shrimp paste, which is not kosher. If you're a kosher eater looking to make kimchi-spiced latkes, check the ingredients list on store-bought or home-fermented kimchi to make sure it only contains kosher-friendly ingredients. Whether you ferment it yourself or buy it pre-made, make sure to store it in the refrigerator.