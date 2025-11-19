Bring A Brighter Bite To Burgers With This Umami-Loaded Topping

Almost anything can be a burger topping. From bacon to donuts: If you can eat it, it's probably been added to a burger. The beauty of this versatile dish is that it naturally mixes a variety of flavors and textures which makes playing in the kitchen easy for professional chefs and home cooks alike. If you're looking to bring a bit of umami to your burger, turn to trusty ol' kimchi.

Made with fermented pickled vegetables, kimchi compounds spicy, sour, and tangy flavors into each bite; pairing well with a variety of dishes. As a burger topping, it helps cut the greasiness of the meat and brings a slightly crunchy texture to complement the gooeyness of the cheese. It also works wonderfully to provide a tasty kick of pungent spice to crispy chicken burgers. Because of this, kimchi fares well on our exhaustive burger topping ranking.

There are many ways to introduce kimchi to a burger. The easiest one is to simply get a few pieces from the jar and place them on top of the burger before serving. This will brighten up the dish and provide more crunch. For a deeper, smokier flavor, grill the kimchi pieces for a few seconds on each side and then add them as a topping. If you can't get enough of kimchi's umami deliciousness, consider both using the pieces as a topping and marinating the burger meat in kimchi juice before cooking. The result will be intense, slightly spicy, and unique.