Bring A Brighter Bite To Burgers With This Umami-Loaded Topping
Almost anything can be a burger topping. From bacon to donuts: If you can eat it, it's probably been added to a burger. The beauty of this versatile dish is that it naturally mixes a variety of flavors and textures which makes playing in the kitchen easy for professional chefs and home cooks alike. If you're looking to bring a bit of umami to your burger, turn to trusty ol' kimchi.
Made with fermented pickled vegetables, kimchi compounds spicy, sour, and tangy flavors into each bite; pairing well with a variety of dishes. As a burger topping, it helps cut the greasiness of the meat and brings a slightly crunchy texture to complement the gooeyness of the cheese. It also works wonderfully to provide a tasty kick of pungent spice to crispy chicken burgers. Because of this, kimchi fares well on our exhaustive burger topping ranking.
There are many ways to introduce kimchi to a burger. The easiest one is to simply get a few pieces from the jar and place them on top of the burger before serving. This will brighten up the dish and provide more crunch. For a deeper, smokier flavor, grill the kimchi pieces for a few seconds on each side and then add them as a topping. If you can't get enough of kimchi's umami deliciousness, consider both using the pieces as a topping and marinating the burger meat in kimchi juice before cooking. The result will be intense, slightly spicy, and unique.
Other ways to use kimchi in burgers
When it comes to using kimchi in burgers, the only limit is your imagination. Since there are other strong elements that compete with kimchi's flavor, the ingredient is more interesting than overwhelming in almost any combination. That said, there are better ways to use it, depending on the flavor profile you're after. If, for instance, you want a tiny hint of spice but not too much, pair kimchi with fresh slices of avocado. The contrast will balance your burger and add a balance of textures. On the other hand, if you want to enhance kimchi's flavor and add more spice, skip the ketchup in favor of gochujang. This red pepper paste will make your burger more robust. (Coincidentally, gochujang is also the perfect addition to breakfast burritos.)
When it comes to cheese, go for light and soft. Mozzarella, Oaxaca, or brie would work really well because their flavor isn't overly strong. You could also experiment with pepper jack and cheddar for a bolder burger. However, skip sharp cheeses like Roquefort and gouda. Using two elements that are strongly flavored in different ways might make the overall profile of the burger too intense. If you simply can't get enough of the wonderful complexity of kimchi, make yourself a refreshing kimchi spicy martini to enjoy alongside your burger.