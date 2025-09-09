Could Kimchi Martinis Be The Next Spicy Margarita?

Spicy cocktails have been trending for years and, thankfully, they've proven to be much more than a passing fad. People continue to come up with new and innovative ways to bring a kick of heat to drinks, such as adding Szechuan peppercorns to cocktails like Negronis and whiskey sours. But the next big ingredient to spice up this trend might be kimchi. "Kimchi ... is a combination of flavors, there is a lot going on: the fermentation, cabbage, onions, a lot of garlic, ginger, often pineapple or nashi pears and always Korean chili flakes. It's not necessarily spicy per se, but multi-dimensional — savory, smoky, wild, and a little bit funky," says Susan Choi, owner and operator of the Berlin-based bar, Mr. Susan. This complexity makes kimchi particularly well-suited for crisp martinis, which Choi describes as "explosive in flavor [and] not for the faint-hearted."

If you're intrigued by this unusual combination, "Gently squeeze out some of the juice from your kimchi, fine-strain it, and add a bar spoon to vodka. There is so much going on with kimchi, you want to keep your spirit straightforward for a kimchi martini," Choi explains. At Mr. Susan, she notes, "We like using the juice of the kimchi because it captures that 'kimchi' flavor best and is well-rounded considering all the flavors." The bar also serves a kimchi "jerky" made with dehydrated strips, as a garnish. Even at-home mixologists, who might not have the equipment to make a kimchi distillate, can add a little juice to their martinis.