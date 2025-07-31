Don't Just Cook With Chili Oil, Use It To Infuse Your Drinks With A Spicy Kick

Chili oil is one of the most versatile Asian hot sauces – it's the perfect rich finish to dumplings, salads, pizza, or any other dish that can do with a spicy kick. But this flavor-packed condiment isn't just for food; it's also ideal for bringing heat and depth to your favorite drink. We spoke exclusively to Tiffanie Barriere, an educator, bartender, and mixologist, who explained why chili oil can instantly elevate your cocktail game. "Chili oil brings the heat, but not just spice. It adds this roasted, toasty, lingering warmth that's magic in spirits like tequila, mezcal, and even vodka," Barriere told The Takeout.

To incorporate the chili oil, you can simply add a touch to your shaker or sprinkle a few drops directly on top of your drink before serving. To create a smoother mouthfeel and more integrated flavor, use a fat-washing technique. The easiest way to do this is to shake your alcohol of choice and chili oil together and pop them in the freezer. Then you can remove the solidified fat that has risen to the top and strain the remaining liquid. From there, you can make the cocktail with your infused liquor. "You get a layered, savory kick that plays well in bold and citrusy drinks," Barriere said.