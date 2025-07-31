Don't Just Cook With Chili Oil, Use It To Infuse Your Drinks With A Spicy Kick
Chili oil is one of the most versatile Asian hot sauces – it's the perfect rich finish to dumplings, salads, pizza, or any other dish that can do with a spicy kick. But this flavor-packed condiment isn't just for food; it's also ideal for bringing heat and depth to your favorite drink. We spoke exclusively to Tiffanie Barriere, an educator, bartender, and mixologist, who explained why chili oil can instantly elevate your cocktail game. "Chili oil brings the heat, but not just spice. It adds this roasted, toasty, lingering warmth that's magic in spirits like tequila, mezcal, and even vodka," Barriere told The Takeout.
To incorporate the chili oil, you can simply add a touch to your shaker or sprinkle a few drops directly on top of your drink before serving. To create a smoother mouthfeel and more integrated flavor, use a fat-washing technique. The easiest way to do this is to shake your alcohol of choice and chili oil together and pop them in the freezer. Then you can remove the solidified fat that has risen to the top and strain the remaining liquid. From there, you can make the cocktail with your infused liquor. "You get a layered, savory kick that plays well in bold and citrusy drinks," Barriere said.
Cocktails that pair well with chili oil
Tiffanie Barriere shared some of her top picks for cocktails that are perfect for infusing with chili oil, which include spicy margaritas, palomas, and dirty martinis. You can use this spicy ingredient both in the cocktail and to finish it off. "A chili oil garnish gives these drinks drama," she said.
A spicy margarita benefits from the way chili oil complements the tequila's warmth, while the tangy lime and sweet orange liqueur help balance the heat. In a paloma, the grapefruit's brightness and bitterness contrasts beautifully with the chile's smokiness, adding extra dimension to this tequila-based classic. Dirty martinis are also elevated with a little chili oil; it blends seamlessly with the salty olive brine without overwhelming the clean flavors of this cocktail.
For those who love the queen of brunch drinks, a bloody mary, chili oil brings a more nuanced heat than just hot sauce alone and adds a savory element that works perfectly with this cocktail's flavors. Even bourbon whiskey-based cocktails, like an old-fashioned, can benefit from a little chili oil. The combination of the vanilla and caramel notes from the bourbon works surprisingly well with the chili oil's warmth, adding a layer of complexity to the drink. So whether you're in the mood for something spirit-forward, citrusy, or savory, a little chili oil is an easy way to step up your cocktail game.