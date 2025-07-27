Fat-Washing Is The Bartender's Trick To Add Mouthfeel To Your Homemade Cocktails

The trouble with fat-washed cocktails is that they're found at bars where you need to take out a second mortgage to buy more than one drink. Luckily, Trocha informed us, "It's a great technique for home bartenders to learn. It's relatively simple and opens up a new world of flavor possibilities for your cocktails." One of his tips is to "Start with clear, high-proof spirits like vodka or gin, as they are easier to work with." He also recommended making sure the fat is fully solidified before straining through cheesecloth and a fine-mesh sieve, since this will keep any residue out of the drink and prevent it from becoming cloudy.

With drinks like Old Fashioneds and Manhattans, Trocha's favorite fat-washing ingredient is brown butter. "It imparts a nutty, caramelized flavor that works beautifully with darker spirits." Coconut oil he described as "offering a subtle, creamy, and tropical note" perfect for rum and gin used in tiki-type drinks. Trocha also enjoys making bacon fat-washed cocktails. "Bacon fat adds a smoky, umami depth. It pairs incredibly well with bourbon or rye whiskey for a unique twist on a Bloody Mary or a smoky Old Fashioned."

For a fat-washed cocktail of a different kind, you can also take a pointer from Geoffrey Zakarian (famous for his super-smooth martinis). Zakarian adds ½ cup of olive oil to a bottle of gin. The oil may not solidify to the same extent as saturated fat, but when frozen, it rises to the top and can be skimmed off.