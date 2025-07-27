Fat-Washing Is The Bartender's Trick To Add Mouthfeel To Your Homemade Cocktails
Fat-washing (a culinary term) doesn't really sound all that appetizing. And since oil and water don't mix, why would it work any better with booze? Mixologists have been singing the praises of fat-washed cocktails since the 20-teens, though. We reached out to Marek Trocha, Artesano Group beverage director, to help explain why. As he told The Takeout, "Fat washing is a technique that infuses spirits with the flavors and aromas of fats." The key word here being 'infused.' Just as an infusion of tea involves removing the leaves once they've finished releasing their essence into the water; so, too, a fat-washed cocktail usually involves the fat being taken out of the alcohol before you drink it.
Trocha explained the fat-washing technique: "The fat is first heated and combined with a spirit, allowing the flavor compounds to extract into the alcohol. When the mixture cools, the fat solidifies and can be removed." So what does this fat infusion do for the drink? In Trocha's opinion, it "leaves behind a spirit with enhanced flavor and a smoother mouthfeel without any greasiness."
How to make your own fat-washed cocktails
The trouble with fat-washed cocktails is that they're found at bars where you need to take out a second mortgage to buy more than one drink. Luckily, Trocha informed us, "It's a great technique for home bartenders to learn. It's relatively simple and opens up a new world of flavor possibilities for your cocktails." One of his tips is to "Start with clear, high-proof spirits like vodka or gin, as they are easier to work with." He also recommended making sure the fat is fully solidified before straining through cheesecloth and a fine-mesh sieve, since this will keep any residue out of the drink and prevent it from becoming cloudy.
With drinks like Old Fashioneds and Manhattans, Trocha's favorite fat-washing ingredient is brown butter. "It imparts a nutty, caramelized flavor that works beautifully with darker spirits." Coconut oil he described as "offering a subtle, creamy, and tropical note" perfect for rum and gin used in tiki-type drinks. Trocha also enjoys making bacon fat-washed cocktails. "Bacon fat adds a smoky, umami depth. It pairs incredibly well with bourbon or rye whiskey for a unique twist on a Bloody Mary or a smoky Old Fashioned."
For a fat-washed cocktail of a different kind, you can also take a pointer from Geoffrey Zakarian (famous for his super-smooth martinis). Zakarian adds ½ cup of olive oil to a bottle of gin. The oil may not solidify to the same extent as saturated fat, but when frozen, it rises to the top and can be skimmed off.