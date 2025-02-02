How To Make A Bacon Fat-Washed Cocktail
We all remember the fruit-infused water detox fad — a social media trend that convinced us that letting chopped fruit sit in our water would help "cleanse" our bodies of "toxins." On the opposite side of the infused-liquid spectrum lies an invention that doesn't have any false benefits behind it that doubles as a low-brow delicacy and a high-class booze: fat-washed liquor.
Fat-washing refers to the process of infusing a liquor with the flavors and aromas of a liquid fat such as melted butter, coconut oil, or bacon fat. It adds extra nuances of flavor to cocktails while slightly thickening its texture into a silky liquid. One of the most popular fat-infused liquors is bacon fat-washed bourbon. This combination took the imbibing world by storm when a New York City bartender married the two flavors together in a bacon fat-washed Old Fashioned.
To make bacon fat-washed bourbon, mix 2 ounces of liquid bacon fat with a 750 milliliter bottle of bourbon (which equates to around 16 shots of liquor, in case you were curious). Once both liquids are fully emulsified, place the liquor into a refrigerator or freezer until the fat solids set. The fat-soluble oils will imbue into the alcohol and the remaining fat particles will turn into solids. Skim the solids off of the top with a strainer, cheesecloth, or spider spoon — you may have to repeat the straining process multiple times until the liquid is free from fat solids.
Where to add bacon fat-washed bourbon
The fat-washing cocktail trend began around the late 2000s when bartenders began experimenting with different fat and alcohol combinations, testing where savory oil flavors complemented a liquor the most. Bacon fat should never be thrown out — it's loaded with savory, meaty flavors, underscored by a muted sweetness; making it a perfect addition to numerous cocktails. A silky fat-washed cocktail mellows out the bitter booziness of certain cocktails, while its savory taste pairs perfectly with the rounded, caramel-forward sweetness of bourbon.
To make a bacon-flavored Old Fashioned, muddle granulated sugar with orange bitters, pour in the bacon fat-washed bourbon, add a large ice cube, and serve. The velvety fat mellows the strong boozy flavors of the bourbon, leaving mainly the oaky, sweet, and toasted taste. Bacon fat-washed bourbon can also be added into a classic boulevardier, where the citrusy, fruity notes from the Campari and sweet vermouth will combine with the fat-washed bourbon to give the cocktail a subtle candied bacon flavor profile.
You can experiment with bacon fat-washing various liquors where the savory, meaty bacon taste would be welcome, such as other whiskeys, Licor 43, or rum. These can be added to other cocktail recipes to impart a subtle yet noticeable bacon flavor.