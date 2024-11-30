Try Geoffrey Zakarian's Spin On Martinis For A Smoother Sip

A booze-forward classic, the martini is a cocktail for people who enjoy the taste of a great gin (or vodka, I suppose.) But even if you usually like the bite of a strong drink, sometimes it's nice to soften that alcohol burn. For a gin martini, celebrity chef Geoffrey Zakarian recommends adding olive oil to wrap your sips in a graceful smoothness.

Geoffrey Zakarian is an acclaimed chef and restaurateur, with best-selling cookbooks and successful restaurants all over the United States to his name. His culinary prowess won him the 2011 season of "The Next Iron Chef: Super Chef" and the title of Iron Chef, as well as a Food Network contract. Zakarian is a recurring judge on "Chopped," and a co-host of the daytime show "The Kitchen."

Olive oil might not be the first thing one thinks to add to a martini, but you're not adding a spritz of EVOO to the finished cocktail — you're infusing the liquor itself with olive oil beforehand.