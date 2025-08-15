The Tongue-Tingling Peppercorns That Amp Up Several Cocktails

The world of cocktails is incredibly vast and can be as simple or complex as you'd like. While some people prefer sticking to cocktails that are easy to make and fancy to drink, others are constantly seeking new and complex ingredients to add to their favorite alcoholic beverages, making them even better. Well, one of the very best of these inclusions is none other than Szechuan peppercorns, an ingredient known for its sharp flavor and ability to make your tongue tingle when you taste it. The Takeout spoke exclusively with Co-owner and Beverage Director of Darling, Brian Callahan, who shared how he makes Szechuan peppercorn into the ideal add-on for cocktails.

"I like to use a tincture for this," Callahan explains, "I sous vide them in grain alcohol at 150 degrees Fahrenheit for 6–12 hours, depending on the intensity I'm looking for." The tincture method — which creates a concentrated version of a herb or spice by soaking it in alcohol – gives you the perfect liquified form of Szechuan peppercorn to put in your cocktails. While Szechuan peppercorns (which aren't the same thing as Szechuan peppers) may sound like a strange choice for cocktails, they can actually be a massive difference-maker for some of the most popular drinks.