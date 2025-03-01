Do Peppercorns Have Anything To Do With Peppers?

Peppers and peppercorns share a name and an ability to lend kick to food. But are there any other similarities between the two? Not really. Botanically speaking, both peppers and peppercorns are considered fruits because they have seeds in their centers and grow from the flower of a plant. But while peppers come from plants in the nightshade family, which includes potatoes and tomatoes, peppercorns spawn from a flowering vine called piper nigrum, which is also (somewhat confusingly) known as the black pepper plant. The name may have originated when visitors to the New World brought chili peppers back to Europe, where they were mistakenly dubbed "peppers" due to the similarity in their spicy tastes.

The edible portions of peppers and peppercorns are also different. We eat the flesh of bell peppers and chili peppers, but the seed is the valuable part of the peppercorn. They're drupes, or stone fruits, like peaches and plums. There's a thin layer of fruit under the wrinkly skin of a peppercorn, which contains most of the piquant bite that people love.

Peppercorns are picked and usually dehydrated before being bottled and sold. The black pepper plant produces three kinds of peppercorns — black, white, and green. There are also two types of pink peppercorns and the Sichuan peppercorn, but all three come from different plants and one of them isn't even a peppercorn per se. Let's dig into the different colors and varieties to determine what sets them apart from each other.