Why Is White Pepper More Expensive Than Black Pepper?

Chances are good that you have black pepper somewhere in your house, whether in powder form or in a grinder that contains whole peppercorns. But not every kitchen has white pepper, which (aside from lending its name to the most underrated Ween album) offers plenty of peppery flavor without covering your food in unsightly black specks. Why is that? Well, it's partially because it's more specialized. It's most often used to flavor pale-colored foods (such as mashed potatoes or chicken), as well as certain sauces, including the secret Big Mac sauce. But also, since it takes longer to process, white pepper is more expensive than its black counterpart.

Let's start with where pepper comes from. Although chiles like jalapeño or habañero are often referred to as "peppers," peppercorns come from a completely different genus. Black pepper, or piper nigrum, is a flowering vine, and peppercorns are the plant's fruit. They're often referred to as "berries," but as peppercorns have stones in the middle, they're actually drupes, like cherries or mangos. As you might expect, there are some similarities — they're both present in the blend of KFC's legendary 11 herbs and spices, for instance. The differences between black and white peppers start when the fruits are harvested but don't end there.