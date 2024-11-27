13 Chef-Approved Tips For The Best Mashed Potatoes

When it comes to comfort-food side dishes, it's tough to compete with mashed potatoes. But for something so simple, the mashed variety is easy to mess up. Lumpy, gluey, floury, or bland, the list of potential sins that mashed potatoes can commit is a mile long.

According to trained chef and native Virginian Allison Zinder, who lives and works as a gastronomy guide in Paris, this may come down to the fact that not everyone likes their mash the same way. "In my experience in Virginia, I feel like the quality of the actual mashed potatoes is not as important as the gravy," she says, noting that French mashed potatoes are typically unadorned, and the quality of the actual purée is paramount. "The actual type of potato and the quality of butter that is used in French mashed potatoes are both important and make for a tastier purée, one that can stand alone," she says.

If perfect purée is what you seek, take advantage of the experience and expertise from professional chefs. From choosing the potatoes to cooking them, from the tools you use to the seasonings you add, these pro tips will give you restaurant-quality mashed potatoes right at home.