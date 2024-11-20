What To Do With Your Heaps Of Mashed Potatoes After Thanksgiving

A Thanksgiving feast is the gift that keeps on giving — each year, our refrigerators are as stuffed as our stomachs, stocked with containers full of leftovers. Though you may never want to think about food again after Thanksgiving dinner, you have to get the most out of those leftovers before it's time to throw them out. Mashed potatoes are one of the most versatile leftovers you can play with — a delicious blank canvas for giving new life to a days-old Thanksgiving meal.

Perhaps the most common way to repurpose leftover mashed potatoes is to turn them into makeshift potato pancakes. Get some good fuel for Black Friday shopping by making potato pancakes and eggs the following morning. Scoop a few spoonfuls of mashed potatoes into your palms and shape them into patties. They will be cold from the refrigerator, so they should be easy to handle. Season each side with salt, pepper, garlic powder, or whatever seasonings you like, and pan fry them until the exterior is golden brown and the pancakes keep their compact shape. Serve with eggs, drizzle with leftover gravy, and you'll be wishing it were Thanksgiving all over again.