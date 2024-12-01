The Spicy Ingredient We Didn't Expect To Totally Upgrade A Martini
Wasabi isn't typically an ingredient one would picture being swirled into a crisp cocktail –- and understandably so. Not only is the spicy (oftentimes falsely advertised) condiment from Japan an acquired taste, but it also pairs with a limited number of dishes. So, using it in a cocktail might sound a bit too adventurous. But, this pungent green paste can add a real punch to the simple martini to make it stand out among the other cocktails at your party.
A wasabi martini likely isn't going to be for everyone (it's a huge hit in Iceland, though). But like the deliciously bitter, boozy Negroni, it is a drink people will either love or hate. You can always experiment with different recipes to create a wasabi martini to your liking. The only suggestion is to skip the vodka and stick to the good old martini favorite: gin. A gin is best if wasabi feels too strong for your palate since the botanicals in gin will harmonize with the heat of wasabi. But if your taste buds tolerate the green paste well, vodka is a great choice as it really lets the wasabi flavor shine.
Mixing the perfect wasabi martini
A wasabi martini can be whipped up with just four ingredients: simple syrup, gin or vodka, lime juice, and wasabi paste. Mix them in a shaker filled with ice, and strain them into a cocktail glass once done. Sounds simple, right? Well, that's the tricky part. Just like a good martini, getting this drink right requires a fine-tuned sense of proportion. You don't want to overdo the wasabi -– not in a martini, not anywhere! So, start with a pea-sized amount of wasabi paste for a hint of zing in the first batch and add a little more in the next round if you feel like taking it up a notch.
You can also play around with other spirits. Vermouth is the classic go-to for any martini (if you don't like your martini dry), but why not flirt with a bit of sake or shōchū? It's a natural fit if sushi's on the menu. Toss in a dash of salt into it for a well-rounded drink. When it comes to solids, cucumber is an excellent choice to give your wasabi martini a refreshing twist. Add three or four muddled cucumber slices before shaking, then strain, and serve with a skewered cucumber ribbon. For a sans-cucumber version, garnish with a lychee or a twist of lemon. Pro tip: If a martini feels incomplete to you without olives, stick to just one –- three will overpower the wasabi and steal its spotlight.