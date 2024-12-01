The Spicy Ingredient We Didn't Expect To Totally Upgrade A Martini

Wasabi isn't typically an ingredient one would picture being swirled into a crisp cocktail –- and understandably so. Not only is the spicy (oftentimes falsely advertised) condiment from Japan an acquired taste, but it also pairs with a limited number of dishes. So, using it in a cocktail might sound a bit too adventurous. But, this pungent green paste can add a real punch to the simple martini to make it stand out among the other cocktails at your party.

A wasabi martini likely isn't going to be for everyone (it's a huge hit in Iceland, though). But like the deliciously bitter, boozy Negroni, it is a drink people will either love or hate. You can always experiment with different recipes to create a wasabi martini to your liking. The only suggestion is to skip the vodka and stick to the good old martini favorite: gin. A gin is best if wasabi feels too strong for your palate since the botanicals in gin will harmonize with the heat of wasabi. But if your taste buds tolerate the green paste well, vodka is a great choice as it really lets the wasabi flavor shine.