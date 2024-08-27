What Makes A Martini 'Dry'?

There's an allure to a classic martini that's hard to describe. I heavily blame the James Bond movie franchise, but a lot of this cocktail's elegance lies in its deceptively simple makeup. At its core, a martini is simply a mixture of gin (or vodka) and dry vermouth. It's typically served up with an olive or a twist of citrus peel as a garnish, stirred on ice (not typically shaken, despite what Bond requests) and that's really about it. Or so you'd think. Because for something that simple, there are a surprising number of ways you can order one based on your preferences.

One of the common variations on a martini is the "dry" version. When you order one that way, that simply means you're requesting an easier hand on the dry vermouth, which is a fortified wine that's flavored with botanicals and fruit. Its sibling is sweet vermouth, which is often used in drinks such as Manhattans.

Ordering a dry martini allows the base spirit of gin or vodka to come through more clearly. You can be very specific about the amount of dry vermouth in your drink too, by requesting the bartender use a light hand. In fact, some people request so little that the vermouth barely kisses the interior surface of the glass. If you were to make a martini like Winston Churchill, it would be similar, as he supposedly drank straight gin out of a martini glass with the vermouth left alone in its bottle.

