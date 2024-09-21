The One Ingredient To Add To Your Breakfast Sandwich For A Smoky, Spicy Flavor

Is there anything worth waking up for in the morning like a hearty breakfast sandwich? A little sausage or bacon, a fried egg (yolk cooked to your preference), the cheese and bread of your choice, and voilà, you have achieved breakfast sandwich paradise. But if the same old is starting to get a little bit boring and you want to spice things up a bit, boy, do we have a suggestion for you.

Whenever your next breakfast sandwich needs some perking up in the morning, consider slathering on some harissa. Harissa, which hails from Tunisia, is a bold and flavorful paste or sauce that is made from chili peppers, olive oil, cumin, coriander, and garlic, plus other seasonings or herbs (depending on the recipe), and it's a pantry staple for some households. Just a dollop or drizzle on your breakfast bread — be it English muffins, bagels, croissants, etc. — adds a delightfully warm, smoky and spicy kick, combined with an aromatic North African flavor profile that complements each individual component of your breakfast sandwich and makes them all sing in harmony.