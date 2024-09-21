The One Ingredient To Add To Your Breakfast Sandwich For A Smoky, Spicy Flavor
Is there anything worth waking up for in the morning like a hearty breakfast sandwich? A little sausage or bacon, a fried egg (yolk cooked to your preference), the cheese and bread of your choice, and voilà, you have achieved breakfast sandwich paradise. But if the same old is starting to get a little bit boring and you want to spice things up a bit, boy, do we have a suggestion for you.
Whenever your next breakfast sandwich needs some perking up in the morning, consider slathering on some harissa. Harissa, which hails from Tunisia, is a bold and flavorful paste or sauce that is made from chili peppers, olive oil, cumin, coriander, and garlic, plus other seasonings or herbs (depending on the recipe), and it's a pantry staple for some households. Just a dollop or drizzle on your breakfast bread — be it English muffins, bagels, croissants, etc. — adds a delightfully warm, smoky and spicy kick, combined with an aromatic North African flavor profile that complements each individual component of your breakfast sandwich and makes them all sing in harmony.
Other great breakfast uses for harissa
Your use of harissa in the morning (or afternoon, for your late sleepers) doesn't have to end with breakfast sandwiches. There are numerous ways to use harissa that don't involve risking it slipping out the other end of the sandwich and onto your work clothes. First up? Shakshuka, which also hails from North Africa; that makes it the perfect vehicle onto which you can drizzle harissa. This delicious vegetarian dish is veggie and egg-forward, spicy, and savory.
It is also the perfect addition for fried eggs, or however you like your eggs cooked, as well as crispy breakfast potatoes or even frozen hash browns. Upgrade your avocado toast with a smear of harissa on the bread before adding the toppings, or mix it in with your cream cheese and slather onto a bagel. You could also use it to top your breakfast casserole, since those are typically made with all the ingredients aforementioned, including eggs, potatoes, sausage, and bacon.