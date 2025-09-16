We Asked Pro Chefs How To Instantly Upgrade Your Weeknight Dinners

For most of us, weeknight dinners signify drudgery and boredom. Tired of the same-old, same-old, we tend to resort to last-minute takeouts or bland meals thrown together with little thought. Surely, there's a better way? In search of a few clever (and replicable) tricks that could transform simple daily dinners into restaurant-worthy meals, we reached out to four pro chefs to share their secrets.

Our panel of experts includes Culinary Director Dustin Lewandowski from Wolfgang Puck Fine Dining Group, who has spent decades shaping some of Las Vegas and California's most celebrated kitchens. Chef Troy Guard, born and raised in Hawaii, has cooked across Asia, New York, and Denver, where he now runs the acclaimed TAG Restaurant Group. Chef Nicholas Webber, co-founder of Michelin-inspired 24 Suns in San Diego, combines classical French training with bold, umami-packed Chinese flavors, and Chef Jacinto Perez helms Constantino's Pasta Bowls in Greenwich, Connecticut, blending family recipes with professional techniques to create accessible Italian comfort food with a gourmet twist.

From mastering culinary techniques to prepping ahead, avoiding common mistakes, to ramping up the flavor in surprising ways, these chefs reveal some of the best tools and tricks to make your weeknight dinners something to look forward to.