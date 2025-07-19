11 Mistakes People Make With Charcoal Grills, According To Pitmasters

For many, firing up the grill is synonymous with good weather, social gatherings, and mouthwatering food. Whether it's a simple backyard barbecue, preparing a wiener on a camping trip, or tailgating, grilling can turn any location into a pop-up kitchen.

Many swear by the convenience and temperature control of electric and propane grills; others enjoy the hands-on approach of cooking over glowing coals. From lighting and tending the fire to the manual control of coal placement, charcoal grilling offers the kind of versatility its electric and propane counterparts just can't match. It also delivers deep, smoky flavors in a way that other types of grills can't replicate.

While charcoal grills deliver unbeatable flavor, they aren't as easy to master as electric and propane grills. Unlike gas or electric models with push-button ignition and precise temperature control (things that make some believe grilling is the easiest type of cooking), charcoal grills require a lighting strategy, manual temperature adjustments, and a fair bit of patience. To help you navigate these challenges during your next cookout, we have asked three charcoal grill experts to share their insights about the most common charcoal grilling mistakes: Scott Thomas, the founder of Grillin' Fools (a website that offers step-by-step, pic-by-pic grilling instructions), Dustin Green, Head Grill Master at Weber, and Erica Blaire Roby, award-winning pitmaster, Food Network "Master of Cue," and the founder of Blue Smoke Blaire's BBQ.