Have Enough Charcoal For Your BBQ? Here's How Much You Really Need

At a barbecue, grilling duty is a big responsibility. Chances are that guests will bring food of their own — every barbecue should be a potluck — but what's cooking on the grill is always the centerpiece. Assuming you're planning to cook up the normal barbecue fare of burger patties, hot dogs, or steaks, how much charcoal can you expect to burn through before the flames begin to flicker out?

We spoke to Christie Vanover, head cook and pitmaster for Team Girls Can Grill, which competed in Season 4 of Food Network's "BBQ Brawl." According to Vanover, "For a standard cookout, you can easily cook up a great meal with a 20-pound bag of charcoal briquets, but the quantity can vary, depending on the size of your grill and how high your cooking temperature is."

Vanover also notes that the length of the cook naturally makes a difference: "Steaks and burgers cook up quickly, while brisket and pulled pork need more time over the heat," she says. A burger might only need about two minutes per side, for example, while even a smaller amount of pork shoulder should cook for hours. If you're messing around with something more unusual, like grilling watermelon for a cookout side, then it'd only take a few minutes and way less charcoal will be needed.