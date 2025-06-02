The Difference Between Lump Charcoal And Charcoal Briquettes

I love grilling and have had the privilege of watching my dad grill ever since I was young. It always seemed like such serious business when it came to getting it started up, but I never understood why. In my mind, just grab a bag of charcoal and let's go. But I've seen him stand there frustrated about how he was going to have to get charcoal briquettes if they didn't have his favorite brand of lump charcoal available. I get it now. Having my own family and hosting BBQs on the weekends with my husband has landed me in the aisle having the same convo in my head.

If you're serious about grilling, you've 100% come across lump charcoal and charcoal briquettes. Whether you've taken the time to figure out the difference apart from the shape is another story. If the purpose is to grill food and both do that, what's the big deal? Well, it does matter. Put simply, one fares better than the other depending on what you're cooking.

Both are made from carbonized wood, but how they're processed and how they perform on the grill varies a bit. Choosing the wrong one might not ruin your cookout, but it could make your life harder than it needs to be, especially if you're trying to control heat or get consistent cook times.

Lump charcoal is often hailed as the more "natural" option since it's just chunks of hardwood burned down to carbon without any additives. Briquettes are a uniform product made by compressing a mixture of ingredients like sawdust, coal dust, and fillers like starch and borax (sometimes). Lump is better for cooking food quickly while briquettes are the go-to for cooking meats that need a longer time on the grill. Briquettes are generally cheaper and easier to work with than lump charcoal, but many say lump has the flavor advantage over briquettes. Hmmm, decisions, decisions.