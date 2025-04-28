This Kitchen Prep Step Isn't Just For Professional Chefs

Many people who like to cook are familiar with the term "mise en place." Developed by legendary French chef, Georges Auguste Escoffier, the concept of mise en place was developed ultimately to maintain a well organized and efficient kitchen, a place that can easily turn chaotic at the drop of a dime. Mise en place involves a clean, organized work station, prepared ingredients, and proper cooking tools at hand. It's essential for a well-run restaurant kitchen, but can also make a world of difference for home cooks, increasing their potential for a timely, well-cooked meal.

But mise en place at home doesn't need to be nearly as regimented as it is in a professional kitchen. Whereas a restaurant kitchen contains a team of cooks and taskmasters, your kitchen is usually run by only one or two people. Still, you can streamline your meal preparation by reading your recipes beforehand. This way, you'll understand which ingredients to add together and when. Next, gather your ingredients and prepare them or measure them out according to your recipe. You don't necessarily need a separate bowl or container for every single ingredient –- ingredients that are added at the same time can generally go in the same bowl.

Use your discretion here; while I'm setting up my mise en place, I don't measure out my spices into bowls. Instead, I just get my spices out of the spice cabinet along with my measuring spoons so they're there for me when I need them. Setting up your mise en place might take a little extra time, but once your tools and ingredients are prepped, it's so much easier to cook.