This Kitchen Prep Step Isn't Just For Professional Chefs
Many people who like to cook are familiar with the term "mise en place." Developed by legendary French chef, Georges Auguste Escoffier, the concept of mise en place was developed ultimately to maintain a well organized and efficient kitchen, a place that can easily turn chaotic at the drop of a dime. Mise en place involves a clean, organized work station, prepared ingredients, and proper cooking tools at hand. It's essential for a well-run restaurant kitchen, but can also make a world of difference for home cooks, increasing their potential for a timely, well-cooked meal.
But mise en place at home doesn't need to be nearly as regimented as it is in a professional kitchen. Whereas a restaurant kitchen contains a team of cooks and taskmasters, your kitchen is usually run by only one or two people. Still, you can streamline your meal preparation by reading your recipes beforehand. This way, you'll understand which ingredients to add together and when. Next, gather your ingredients and prepare them or measure them out according to your recipe. You don't necessarily need a separate bowl or container for every single ingredient –- ingredients that are added at the same time can generally go in the same bowl.
Use your discretion here; while I'm setting up my mise en place, I don't measure out my spices into bowls. Instead, I just get my spices out of the spice cabinet along with my measuring spoons so they're there for me when I need them. Setting up your mise en place might take a little extra time, but once your tools and ingredients are prepped, it's so much easier to cook.
Tips and timesavers for the home chef
Successful mise en place doesn't mean you need to run out and invest in multiple new sets of tiny containers to place your chopped and sliced ingredients in. Just use what you have. Sometimes, if I run out of small bowls, I'll use a coffee mug to hold my ingredients or a small saucer. If I need soy sauce, rice vinegar (or rice wine vinegar), and honey for my kung pao chicken, I simply grab them from the fridge and pantry, line them up on the counter, and pour them into my recipe as I need them instead of pre-measuring them into containers (aka more dishes to wash).
Multitasking is also an important, time-saving part of your personal mise en place. While you're waiting for salted pasta water to boil, your chicken to brown, or your onions to soften (but not burn), take the opportunity to clean up some of the dishes you've used or put away the ingredients you're done working with. You'd be amazed at how decluttering your kitchen can make your cooking more efficient.
With good home mise en place practices up your sleeve, will you be ready to work in a professional kitchen brigade? Not exactly. That's a totally different working environment. But you just might find you enjoy cooking even more and may be willing to try new recipes knowing how prepare you'll be.