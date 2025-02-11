5 Simple Tricks To Keep Onions From Burning

Onions are the unsung hero of most kitchens. An unpeeled onion can sit idly in your produce basket for quite some time, waiting to be peeled open for its flavor-packed layers to be put to good use. They are reliable for an easy burst of dynamic flavor, and depending on how you prepare them, onions can affect a dish in several different ways. Two of the most common ways to prepare an onion are sautéing or caramelizing, both of which soften its texture and condense its flavor. But because onions have a high sugar content, and sugar easily burns, both of these cooking methods risk burnt onions.

In other words, onions are easy to burn. And once a small sliver of onion starts to burn, the whole pan is likely going to turn out tasting burnt. However, with a close eye and an even closer spatula, there are easy ways to prevent cooked onions from burning in the pan. With these tricks, you won't be crying over burnt onions — just sliced ones.