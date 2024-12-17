What Is Deglazing And Why Should You Do It?

Maybe you've heard the term deglazing on popular cooking shows like "Chopped" and thought, "Sounds fancy, but what the heck does it mean?" Don't worry — while it might sound complicated, this culinary trick is actually incredibly easy, and the key to unlocking serious flavor in your cooking.

Deglazing is the simple process of adding liquid to a hot pan to loosen the caramelized bits left behind from cooking (called fond). These browned bits are packed with flavor because they're the concentrated result of the sugars, proteins, and fats from your food cooking down and sticking to the pan. By adding just a splash of wine, broth, or juice, those flavorful bits transform into the base for rich sauces or gravies.

For example, imagine roasting chicken in a skillet. As the chicken cooks, it leaves behind a golden layer of fond full of savory, roasted notes. Deglazing captures all that goodness, turning it into a velvety sauce that enhances the chicken's natural flavor. It's an easy way to take your cooking to the next level while also softening stuck-on residue, so your pan is easier to clean when you're done. Great flavor and less scrubbing — what's not to love?