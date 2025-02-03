Does Salting Water Actually Make It Boil Faster?

"If you don't salt your water, your pasta won't boil quickly." You've probably heard this little nugget of conventional kitchen wisdom before. Since it was probably passed down from your grandma to your mom and originating from some mysterious unknown source, you may have wondered just how true it is. If you're like me, you probably want to believe it, if only because you hate waiting for water to boil and occasionally wonder if you can just chuck in your pasta before waiting that long. Unfortunately, I have some tragic news for everyone living under the placebo effect: salting your pasta water doesn't make it boil faster. But you should still do it, because salting pasta water does have a purpose.

What's that purpose, exactly? Well, my friend, if you care about flavor, then this is an unskippable step. Salt isn't a crucial kitchen staple for nothing, after all. Salting your pasta water is an important first step for taste, enhancing the final flavor of the dish and seasoning each noodle from the inside out. This technique is used by pasta masters around the world to get a balanced and delicious bite, so don't skip this step. It really makes a difference, and seasoned pasta water can be added as a thickener to take your sauces to the next level, too.