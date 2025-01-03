Do You Really Need To Wait Until The Water's Boiling To Add Pasta?

Spaghetti, penne, rigatoni (the best pasta shape?), farfalle, giant fusilli — pasta comes in all shapes and sizes, making it one of the most versatile carbs out there. Whether it's dressed up, like in a fancy restaurant, or dressed down, using whatever is in your kitchen, it's difficult to make a pasta dish that isn't both filling and satisfying. Undoubtedly, when you cook pasta, it's the same routine: Bring water to a boil, salt it, and then deposit the starchy stuff. But can you actually change up the order and put the pasta into cold water first?

You can add pasta before the water is boiling, but with some caveats. First, the method: Put your pasta in the cold water and set it on high heat on your stove, stirring it regularly. When it starts to boil, turn the heat to low and put a cover on the pot. To time it, subtract one or two minutes from the cook time given on the box, starting when the pot starts to boil.

Now, the caveats: This method really only works if you're boiling your pasta in a medium-sized pot, like a 2- or 3-quart saucepan. Second, it should only be performed with short pastas, like penne or cavatappi, not long stringy pasta, like linguine or angel hair. And finally, don't try this technique with fresh pasta.