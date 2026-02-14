8 Types Of Potatoes And The Best Ways To Use Them

From smooth and sturdy red potatoes to fluffy Russets to vivid sweet potatoes, tasty tubers come in a variety of shapes, colors, and flavors. Chef Devin Sanson, Executive Chef at Abbracci Cuisine & Cocktails, says, "Each potato has its own personality, and choosing the right one makes all the difference in texture and flavor. Different potatoes really shine in different applications." To get the best out of potato dishes, Chef Sanson says it's important to understand the starch level, which affects taste and texture. He believes choosing the right potato is the key to a successful dish.

Potatoes are categorized as fluffy, waxy, or a combination of the two depending on moisture and starch content. Fluffy potatoes cook up fluffy or crispy in dry heat, but turn mushy when boiled or steamed. Waxy potatoes are low in starch and high in moisture, so they keep their shape and stay moist when cooked.

The variety of potatoes and the countless ways they can be prepared is why Chef Sansone enjoys cooking with them: "They are perfect for simple, comforting dishes and equally capable of anchoring an elegant, refined plate," he says. "Their versatility is what makes them so special." We asked Chef Sansone, along with recipe developers Grace Vallo of Tastefully Grace and Michelle Morey of Barefoot in the Pines, to share which types of potatoes they like to use and the best ways to use them.