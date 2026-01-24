For The Most Nutritious Potatoes Always Look For This One Sign

Are potatoes healthy or aren't they? They may have been demonized by the low-carb crowd, but they actually have quite a bit to offer nutritionally — vitamins, minerals, carbohydrates, fiber, and antioxidants. "Potatoes have been linked to a number of health benefits, including cardiovascular health, blood pressure reduction, improved lipid (cholesterol) profiles, higher nutrient intake, and decreased inflammatory markers," said Avery Zenker, a registered dietitian who writes for MyCrohnsAndColitisTeam. Not all potatoes, however, are created equal. One sign that some potatoes are healthier than others is the color of their flesh.

As a general rule, Zenke explained, "Store-bought potatoes vary in nutritional content based on flesh color and variety, with yellow- and purple-fleshed potatoes generally offering higher levels of certain beneficial compounds compared to white-fleshed varieties." However, Zenker says it's difficult to rank potatoes by nutritional values because some varieties will have more of one nutrient, while others will be rich in another. Plus, no matter which type you pick up at the store, you'll get some health benefits – starchy tubers have more potassium than bananas, more fiber than a slice of whole wheat bread, and as much vitamin C as a mandarin orange, she says. But if you want to get the most nutritional impact out of your spud, Zenker says the paler the potato flesh, the less nutritious it's likely to be.