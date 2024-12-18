This Simple Storage Tip Can Prevent Cut Potatoes From Browning

The best way to keep cut potatoes from turning brown is to place them in a bowl of cold water, making sure they are completely submerged. You can typically leave the potatoes in the refrigerator this way for at least a day, however, the sooner you cook them the better.

Now that you already have your bowl of water out, you could take it one step further and add an acid to the potatoes. If you add something like lemon juice or vinegar, this will slow down the browning process because the acidic liquid lowers the pH of the potatoes. For every half gallon of water, use one teaspoon of whichever acid you prefer.

If you don't have anything acidic on hand and need another option, you could also submerge the potatoes in salt water rather than just regular water. Much like the acid tip, water and salt together further slow down the oxidation process. With this tip, you will need one teaspoon of salt for every gallon of water.