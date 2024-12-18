This Simple Storage Tip Can Prevent Cut Potatoes From Browning
When cutting and peeling potatoes, you will notice that they start to turn brown fairly quickly if left to sit. This is normal and caused by a process called oxidation, which happens when starch is exposed to oxygen and begins to change color. (You may have noticed the same thing also happens with apples, for example.) And, while it is safe to eat potatoes once they start to oxidize, the brown color makes them look far less appetizing and may put some people off.
Peeling and cutting potatoes is usually part of your prep when you're making potato recipes like mashed potatoes, hash browns, or potato soups. However, if you cut the potatoes too early and leave them on the side for any length of time, browning is likely to occur. So, we have three handy hacks that can help slow down the process: soaking the potatoes in water, adding an acid, or using salt water.
Three methods to stop potatoes from browning
The best way to keep cut potatoes from turning brown is to place them in a bowl of cold water, making sure they are completely submerged. You can typically leave the potatoes in the refrigerator this way for at least a day, however, the sooner you cook them the better.
Now that you already have your bowl of water out, you could take it one step further and add an acid to the potatoes. If you add something like lemon juice or vinegar, this will slow down the browning process because the acidic liquid lowers the pH of the potatoes. For every half gallon of water, use one teaspoon of whichever acid you prefer.
If you don't have anything acidic on hand and need another option, you could also submerge the potatoes in salt water rather than just regular water. Much like the acid tip, water and salt together further slow down the oxidation process. With this tip, you will need one teaspoon of salt for every gallon of water.